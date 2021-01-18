Illinois reports 3,385 new cases of COVID-19, 50 additional deaths

Illinois health officials on Monday announced 3,385 new cases of COVID-19 along with 50 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,072,214 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois and the state’s death toll now stands at 18,258, health officials said.

More than 63, 002 coronavirus tests were processed in Illinois labs the past 24 hours, health officials said. The state’s average positivity rate over the last week is now at 5.9%.

As of Sunday night, 3,345 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 705 of those patients in the ICU and 392 on ventilators.