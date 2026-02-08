28-year-old woman shot in Humboldt Park gas station parking lot: police

A 28-year-old woman was shot in a gas station parking lot in Humboldt Park on Sunday, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Around 6:38 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was in a gas station parking lot in the 3900 block of W. Iowa. A car pulled up near her and three unknown suspects got out. One of them pulled out a gun and fired shots at the woman.

The 28-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. She took herself to Stronger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.