28-year-old woman shot in Humboldt Park gas station parking lot: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a gas station parking lot in Humboldt Park on Sunday, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Around 6:38 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was in a gas station parking lot in the 3900 block of W. Iowa. A car pulled up near her and three unknown suspects got out. One of them pulled out a gun and fired shots at the woman.
The 28-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. She took herself to Stronger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.
Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.