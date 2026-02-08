Ben Johnson makes a key promotion to fill the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator role | Report

The Chicago Bears lost an important member of its offensive staff this offseason when Declan Doyle left for the Baltimore Ravens.

According to NFL Network, Johnson didn't have to look far. He has found Doyle's replacement on staff.

What we know:

According to Ian Rapoport, Johnson is promoting passing game coordinator Press Taylor to the offensive coordinator role.

Taylor was the Jaguars' offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024, and was hired to the Bears' staff when Doug Pederson was fired in Jacksonville.

With the Jaguars, Taylor called plays with mixed reviews. the Jag's offense finished 13th in scoring and yards in 2023 in Taylor's first season as playcaller, but finished 25th in scoring and 26th in yards in his second season calling plays.

But, he won't be the primary playcaller in Chicago. Last year with the Bears, Taylor was one of the offensive minds that helped organize Johnson's offensive passing attack.

In his first season as passing game coordinator, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams set the single-season franchise record for passing yards.

The Bears looked outside the organization, reportedly requesting interviews with Arizona Cardinals pass game specialist Connor Senger and Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters. Walters declined.

Now, Taylor has the responsibilities for the Bears' offensive organization.

What's next:

With Taylor moving up, the Bears need to find a replacement for Taylor's old job.

With the offensive coordinator role, the Bears were looking for prior NFL experience. With the passing game coordinator role, the Bears could look for experience elsewhere.

The Bears also need to fill the open assistant general manager role.