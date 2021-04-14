Illinois reports 3,536 coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 3,536 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 31 additional deaths.

The cases were among 88,390 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4.2 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,288,934 cases and 21,570 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 2,076 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 453 needing intensive care and 198 on ventilators.