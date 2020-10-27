Illinois reports 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 46 more deaths

Public health officials Tuesday announced another 4,000 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 46 additional deaths.

The cases were among 62,074 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health in the last day.

The seven-day testing positivity rate average climbed again to 6.4%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 382,985 cases and 9,568 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 2,758 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 595 needing intensive care and 241 on ventilators.