Chicago weather: Up-and-down temps lead into dry, comfortable Mother’s Day

What a day of weather across the area! We started out with lows dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s with widespread frost. Then, we finished the afternoon with spotty thundershowers and brief downpours in some spots. As we go through the night, expect things to turn dry and to turn a little chilly once again. While it won't be as cold as last night, there may be some patchy frost once again up along the Wisconsin and Illinois state line.

For reference, Chicago typically sees its final night in the 30s on the 11th of May, so this chill isn't totally unusual.

Clouds and sun will mix for Friday, plus a few more spotty showers may zip through a few spots. With the wind going more to the southwest, we should see highs climb into the middle and upper 60s for most areas.

High temperatures are still expected to jump into the 70s for the start of the weekend. There will be a cold front sliding through Saturday and it may be just enough to kick off a couple of isolated to spotty showers. While it may not be reason to cancel your outdoor plans, keep an eye on the radar and be prepared in case rain moves your way.

Behind the cold front, Mother's Day Sunday should be dry and comfortable as highs top out in the low to middle 60s. Both days will feature wind speeds around 10-15mph, so it may be a bit breezy at times.

Moving into next week, we will keep highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Rain chances return on Tuesday for a large chunk of the area. Then things dry out by mid-week and our temperatures start to move closer to 70 degrees. Average highs for this time of year are around 67 to 68 degrees.