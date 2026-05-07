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Chicago man charged in fatal Lawndale shooting: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 7, 2026 4:58pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 41-year-old Chicago man, Lashon Jackson, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Lawndale on Jan. 18.
    • Police say Jackson was identified as the suspect in the shooting of a 40-year-old man in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue.
    • Jackson was arrested May 5 on the West Side and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting in Lawndale in January, according to police.

Lashon Jackson, 41, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested on May 5 in the 300 block of S. Western Avenue.

According to police, Jackson was identified as the person who fatally shot a 40-year-old man on Jan. 18 in the 1800 block of S. Springfield Avenue.

Lashon Jackson, 41, of Chicago

What's next:

Jackson's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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