Chicago man charged in fatal Lawndale shooting: police

The Brief A 41-year-old Chicago man, Lashon Jackson, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Lawndale on Jan. 18. Police say Jackson was identified as the suspect in the shooting of a 40-year-old man in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue. Jackson was arrested May 5 on the West Side and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting in Lawndale in January, according to police.

Lashon Jackson, 41, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested on May 5 in the 300 block of S. Western Avenue.

According to police, Jackson was identified as the person who fatally shot a 40-year-old man on Jan. 18 in the 1800 block of S. Springfield Avenue.

Lashon Jackson, 41, of Chicago

What's next:

Jackson's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.