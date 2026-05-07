Chicago man charged in fatal Lawndale shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting in Lawndale in January, according to police.
Lashon Jackson, 41, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested on May 5 in the 300 block of S. Western Avenue.
According to police, Jackson was identified as the person who fatally shot a 40-year-old man on Jan. 18 in the 1800 block of S. Springfield Avenue.
Lashon Jackson, 41, of Chicago
What's next:
Jackson's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.