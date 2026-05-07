Tinley Park car wash manager saves pregnant woman’s life after sudden collapse

The Brief A pregnant woman, Stacey Doranski, collapsed at a Tinley Park car wash and was found unconscious by manager Skyler Smith, who quickly called for help and assisted until an ambulance arrived. Doctors later determined she had suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm, and the quick response likely saved both her life and her unborn baby. After a viral search to find her rescuer, Doranski reunited with Smith to thank him; her daughter was later born on Christmas Day, and the village plans to honor them.



A pregnant woman’s life was saved when she collapsed at a south suburban car wash.

The manager said he was just doing his job. Their story went viral when she wanted to find out the identity of the person who took life-saving action. They crossed paths at this car wash for a reason.

Stacey Doranski was cleaning her car and passed out.

Skyler Smith was doing his regular checks around the Gas N Wash, 19420 S. Harlem Ave. in Tinley Park, where he is a manager.

It’s a good thing he did.

Smith found Doranski unconscious near her car. He saw her condition and sprang into action, calling for an ambulance and getting a customer to help.

It was before Christmas, she was preparing for her due date and making room for presents in the car. She didn’t remember what happened, only that she woke up in the ambulance.

They later found out she had suffered a brain aneurysm that could have ended her life and the life of her unborn baby, if she had not gotten immediate medical help.

She wanted to know who rescued her, so she posted a plea on Facebook.

Recently, they found each other, so Stacey could meet and thank her hero.

What they're saying:

Doranski talked about the moment she got to meet Skyler in person.

"That was incredible," she said. "All I wanted to do was meet him and give him a hug and say thank you and introduce him to my daughter. And I can't describe to you that that day, it brought so much joy to my heart to finally have that meeting. It felt like the closing chapter of my story."

Smith said he was just doing his good deed.

"I'm just grateful, like, I said, two lives is priceless, man. You can't. No money, no nothing can amount to saving two lives," he said. "And I just looked at it as a good deed. I just did my job. I didn't know it was going to be this big, you know? But I'm humble. I'm grateful. I'm glad. Like when I met Piper. She’s so adorable."

What's next:

Doranski’s baby girl was born Christmas Day.

The Village of Tinley Park wants to honor and celebrate these two at their next board meeting.