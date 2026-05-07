Schaumburg man charged for killing woman he was dating, police say

The Brief A man, Kevin D. Motykie, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman he was dating, Katherine Torbrick, was found dead in their Schaumburg home. Police conducting a well-being check discovered Torbrick with multiple injuries; Motykie, who had a prior warrant for domestic battery involving her, was arrested at the scene. Authorities say the two lived together and had a history of domestic violence, and Motykie is due in court Friday morning.



A man has been charged with murder after a woman he was dating was found dead in their Schaumburg home, according to police.

Schaumburg police responded to a well-being check for a home in the 1700 block of W. Weathersfield Way. The caller said they were worried about Katherine D. Torbrick, who they hadn't heard from throughout the day, police said.

Kevin D. Motykie, 56, had a pending warrant out for aggravated domestic battery of Torbick, according to police. There had been a recent domestic battery incident between the couple at this location.

Upon arrival, police discovered Torbick dead at the scene with multiple signs of trauma throughout her body. Police say Motykie was in the garage of the home, and was immediately arrested.

An investigation revealed that Torbick and Motykie were living in the home together and dating.

Motykie was processed on his previous warrant for domestic battery as well as a new charge for first-degree murder.

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.