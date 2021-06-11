Illinois reports 401 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

Illinois public health officials on Thursday announced 401 new cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths.

The cases were among 39,661 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.0 percent, health officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported 1,387,029 cases and 23,035 deaths from COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 707 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 185 needing intensive care and 95 on ventilators.