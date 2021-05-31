Illinois reports 521 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 521 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths, on Monday.

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 50% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,382,186 cases, including 22,827 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,692 specimens for a total of 24,616,087.

As of Sunday night, 1,093 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 167 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 24-30, 2021 is 1.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 24-30, 2021 is 2.0%.

On Sunday, 22,255 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.