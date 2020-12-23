Illinois reports 6,762 new COVID-19 cases, 135 additional deaths

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,762 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 135 additional deaths.

Of those 135 additional deaths, 49 were reported in Cook County, six were reported in DuPage County and seven were reported in Will County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 918,070 cases, including 15,547 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,328 specimens for a total 12,688,071.

As of Tuesday night, 4,593 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 953 patients were in the ICU and 536 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 7.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 9 percent.