Illinois reports 6,839 coronavirus cases, 126 more deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,839 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 991,719 cases, including 16,959 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,083 specimens for a total 13,617,454.

As of Monday night, 3,905 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
 
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 29, 2020 to Jan. 4 is 8.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 29, 2020 to Jan. 4 is 9.8 percent.