Illinois reports 6,839 coronavirus cases, 126 more deaths

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,839 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 991,719 cases, including 16,959 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,083 specimens for a total 13,617,454.

As of Monday night, 3,905 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 29, 2020 to Jan. 4 is 8.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 29, 2020 to Jan. 4 is 9.8 percent.