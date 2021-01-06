Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 7,569 new cases of COVID-19, 139 additional deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois health officials reported Wednesday another 7,569 positive cases of the coronavirus and 139 deaths.

The cases were confirmed among 80,974 tests submitted to the state with a positivity rate of 8.4 percent.

The state’s death toll currently rests at 17,096.

A total of 999,288 people have received a positive COVID-19 test in Illinois since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 4,093 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 837 were in the ICU and 496 were on ventilators.