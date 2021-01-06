Illinois reports 7,569 new cases of COVID-19, 139 additional deaths

Illinois health officials reported Wednesday another 7,569 positive cases of the coronavirus and 139 deaths.

The cases were confirmed among 80,974 tests submitted to the state with a positivity rate of 8.4 percent.

The state’s death toll currently rests at 17,096.

A total of 999,288 people have received a positive COVID-19 test in Illinois since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 4,093 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 837 were in the ICU and 496 were on ventilators.