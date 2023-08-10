Illinois residents could be eligible for EV rebates up to $4,000

Residents who purchase a new or used all-electric vehicle from an Illinois licensed dealer may be eligible for an Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate.

According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), a $4,000 rebate is available for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle that is not an electric motorcycle, and a $1,500 rebate is available for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle.

Rebates for eligible and complete applications received in a funding cycle are subject to the availability of funds for each cycle. The IEPA says rebates are processed in order of date received with low-income applicants receiving priority for funding.

If you are interested in applying for a rebate, you must do so during an open rebate cycle and within 90 days of the purchase of your vehicle.

Eligibility requirements for a rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

The purchaser must reside in Illinois at the time the vehicle is purchased and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer located in Illinois and licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State. Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this program in Illinois.

Only individuals can receive a rebate and can only receive one rebate. Businesses, government units, organizations and other entities that are not individuals will be denied.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

For more details and the rebate application, click here.