Illinois residents could be eligible for EV rebates up to $4,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Residents who purchase a new or used all-electric vehicle from an Illinois licensed dealer may be eligible for an Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate.
According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), a $4,000 rebate is available for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle that is not an electric motorcycle, and a $1,500 rebate is available for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle.
Rebates for eligible and complete applications received in a funding cycle are subject to the availability of funds for each cycle. The IEPA says rebates are processed in order of date received with low-income applicants receiving priority for funding.
If you are interested in applying for a rebate, you must do so during an open rebate cycle and within 90 days of the purchase of your vehicle.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Eligibility requirements for a rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:
- The purchaser must reside in Illinois at the time the vehicle is purchased and at the time the rebate is issued.
- The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer located in Illinois and licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State. Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.
- The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this program in Illinois.
- Only individuals can receive a rebate and can only receive one rebate. Businesses, government units, organizations and other entities that are not individuals will be denied.
- The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.
- The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.
For more details and the rebate application, click here.