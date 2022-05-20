Illinois residents targeted by scammers posing as law enforcement

Federal officials issued an alert for Illinois residents about scammers who have been impersonating law enforcement over the phone and demanding money.

In most cases, the scammers claim to be officers of the court or federal law enforcement officials trying to collect "a fine" for failing to report to jury duty or for other offenses.

Some scammers may use phone numbers that appear as if they are calling from a government agency. They will also use the names of real law enforcement officials, federal judges or court officials.

Residents who receive these calls are asked to report them to the FBI Chicago Field Office or the Federal Trade Commission.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern Illinois issued the following advice for avoiding phone-call scams:

