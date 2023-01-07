Illinois Senate passes bill to give Chicago principals bargaining rights

Legislation granting Chicago principals the right to unionize was passed in the state Senate on Friday.

House Bill 5107 would allow principals and assistant principals in the city of Chicago to collectively bargain. It now heads to the governor's desk.

"Workers in all roles can suffer under unfair workplace policies—even those in managerial positions with more power in the workplace than others," Senator Pacione-Zayas (D-Chicago) said. "School principals should have the same right to organize and demand change in their working conditions as other employees, and this law will ensure they can do just that."

If signed, principals and assistant principals could negotiate a work contract to focus time on developing teachers and school culture instead of dealing with problems that fall under the district’s responsibility.

School administrators in New York, California, New Hampshire, Alaska, Connecticut and several other states have collective bargaining rights.