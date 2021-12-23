Illinois State Police remind drivers to 'move over' on Scott's Law Day

Thursday is Scott’s Law Day, and Illinois State Police are reminding residents to "move over."

Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law, was implemented in 2002 after the death of Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department. He was struck and killed on Dec. 23, 2000 by an intoxicated driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway while assisting at the scene of a crash.

The law states that when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights on, a motorist must slow down and move over, putting a lane of safe distance in-between the emergency vehicle and oneself.

A driver in Chicago veered into a stopped state police sergeant’s vehicle Thursday. | Illinois State Police

In recent years, Illinois State Police have witnesses an increased number of crashes involving Scott’s Law. In 2021, there have so far been a total of 22 state police squad cars struck and 13 troopers have sustained injuries.

In 2020, the number was 15 Scott’s Law-related crashes and 27 in 2019.

A motorist who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine anywhere from $250 to more than $10,000 — even for a first offense.

If the violation results in an injury to another person, the motorist’s driver’s license would be suspended anywhere from six months to two years.

"True winter weather road conditions have yet to reach Illinois," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. "It is everyone’s responsibility to pay attention to the road and drive responsibly. Our Troopers are out there making sure those people stuck on the side of the road are safe, so please protect the troopers that are trying to protect you."

Dec. 23rd of each year is designated as Scott's Law Day.