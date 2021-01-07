Expand / Collapse search

Illinois surpasses 1M coronavirus cases since pandemic began

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

Loss of taste and smell lingering with patients even after beating COVID-19

Dr. Delores Malaspina from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai talks about why some COVID-19 patients are still experiencing loss of taste and smell even after beating the virus.

Illinois health officials reported Thursday the state reached a somber milestone, surpassing 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the 8,757 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Illinois has now recorded 1,008,045 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The state also reported 177 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 17,272.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 105,518 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 6 is 8.5 percent.

Public health officials report 3,921 people were hospitalized late Wednesday with COVID-19, with 783 patients in intensive care units and 450 patients on ventilators.