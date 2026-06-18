Illinois Tollway proposes toll hike to fund $26.5 billion road program

The Brief Illinois Tollway officials are proposing toll increases for passenger and commercial vehicles to fund a new 15-year capital program. I-PASS passenger vehicle tolls would increase by about 45 cents beginning Jan. 1, 2027. The $26.5 billion "Driving Connections" plan would fund roadway, bridge and congestion relief projects through 2042.



Illinois Tollway officials are proposing the first passenger vehicle toll increase since 2012 as part of a new 15-year, $26.5 billion capital plan aimed at improving roads and reducing congestion across northern Illinois.

What they're saying:

Under the proposal, I-PASS users driving passenger vehicles would see tolls increase by about 45 cents per toll beginning Jan. 1, 2027. As for commercial vehicles, tolls would increase by about 30%.

The Tollway is also proposing inflation-based toll adjustments every other year starting in 2029.

The proposed increases would help fund the agency's "Driving Connections" capital program, which includes roadway improvements, bridge projects and congestion relief efforts across the Tollway system through 2042.

The agency said it receives no state or federal tax dollars for maintenance and operations and is funded entirely through toll revenue.

What's next:

The Tollway plans to hold public hearings across its 12-county service area before any final decision is made.

What you can do:

More information about the proposal can be found HERE.