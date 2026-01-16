'I’m tired': Chesterton High student speaks out after racist letter and school suspension

The Brief Julian Blevins, a Chesterton High sophomore and track athlete, says he has endured years of racist slurs and harassment at school. After reporting a racist letter containing personal information, Julian was suspended, prompting his family to file a federal civil rights complaint. Julian says racism has continued despite a school investigation, as his family prepares to meet with the district.



When someone asks 16-year-old Julian Blevins how he’s doing, the expected answer might be "pretty good."

But the truth, he says, is much harder.

"I’m tired. I am so tired."

Julian is a sophomore at Chesterton High School, a track athlete who holds a school record in the 100-meter dash and a student who volunteers with Special Olympics.

He also says he has spent years navigating racism inside a school where he is one of very few Black students.

What we know:

Julian says the racism didn’t start in high school. He traces it back to first grade, with incidents continuing through middle school and into Chesterton High.

He describes being called racial slurs in hallways and classrooms, hearing comments comparing him to George Floyd, and enduring stereotypes about Black people and where he comes from.

"There’s no reason I should be having to come to school every day and deal with some type of racism," Julian said. "It’s the 21st century."

The backstory:

Just days before winter break, Julian says he received a handwritten letter passed to him by another student during class.

The letter contained racist stereotypes and insults, calling him a "broke expletive," referencing food stereotypes, and accusing Black people of stealing. It also included Julian’s home address and Snapchat username.

"It shocked me," Julian said. "I never expected something that sickening."

Julian and his mother, Natalie Cole, say the letter crossed a line — turning racism into something that felt personal and threatening.

Julian reported the letter to school staff, explaining that it happened in a classroom. He says his intention was not to accuse the teacher, but to explain where it occurred.

Soon after, Julian says he was suspended for four days for what the school described as "disrespect."

"All I did was speak up about what happened," Julian said. "Speaking up got me punished, not protected."

Julian says the student believed to have written the letter was disciplined, but he questions how severe that punishment was, saying he later saw the student back in school during finals week.

Natalie Cole says she had raised concerns about racism at the school long before the letter — including in writing in 2025.

After this incident, when she says she felt she wasn’t getting clear answers, Cole escalated her complaint.

"I went to the Office of Civil Rights," Cole said. "You file it with the Department of Education."

Cole says her frustration isn’t just about her son — but about what she sees as a pattern of minimizing racist behavior while holding Black students to higher standards.

"If my son is expected to be accountable for what he says, then everyone should be accountable," she said.

School's Response:

In a statement, Chesterton High School Principal Brent Martinson said the school does not tolerate harassment of any kind and that the incident was investigated in accordance with school policy.

The statement says administrators interviewed students and staff, reviewed video footage, analyzed physical evidence, and consulted school resource officers. It adds that "appropriate disciplinary consequences were assigned" and that future allegations will be addressed under school rules.

What's next:

Despite the investigation, Julian says the racism continued.

After returning from winter break, he says a younger student casually used a racial slur toward him in a school bathroom.

"That shocked me," Julian said. "It was just so bold."

At times, Julian says the emotional toll has made him consider leaving the school or giving up track — a sport he loves.

Despite everything, Julian continues to show up — to class, to practice, and to the starting line.

In his first year at Chesterton, he broke the school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.3 seconds.

He says he hopes the school’s next chapter doesn’t repeat the past.

"I don’t want my future kids growing up in a world where this is still normal," Julian said. "We can do better. We have to do better."

The family says they are scheduled to meet with the school district on January 20, 2025 at 10 a.m.