Indiana ATM theft: Suspects used Ford F-350 to pull machine off pedestal before stealing cash

The Indiana State Police is investigating a recent ATM theft in Spencer County, mirroring a similar incident from last year.

Early Wednesday at about 3 a.m., the Spencer County Sheriff's Office received a report of an ATM stolen from the Dale area. An investigation revealed a 2001 Ford F-350, stolen from Dubois County, was used in the theft.

According to state police, the suspects attached heavy tow chains to the ATM from the Ford, pulling the machine off its pedestal before breaking into the ATM and taking the cash from within.

Indiana ATM theft on May 8, 2024 | Indiana State Police

The suspects then made their getaway in a dark-colored SUV.

Authorities noted that this method echoes an ATM theft that occurred in Saint Meinrad in September 2023, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about either crime is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at 812-482-1441.