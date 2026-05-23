Indiana deputy shot at hospital undergoes successful 8 hour-surgery, remains critical

The Indiana deputy who was shot and seriously wounded at a hospital in Michigan City on Friday morning underwent a successful eight-hour surgery, but remains in critical condition, authorities said.

What we know:

La Porte County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Samuelson, a 12-year veteran of the force, was transporting a man to Franciscan Health Michigan City from a disabled car when he was shot, according to the sheriff’s office and Indiana State Police.

Samuelson was then flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment and underwent about eight hours of surgery, the sheriff’s office said.

He remains in critical condition in the ICU at Memorial Hospital, but his condition has stabilized.

La Porte County Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg released a statement about the incident.

"Thank you to the surgeons and the entire medical staff at Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care being provided to Deputy Samuelson," Heeg said in the statement. "Please continue to pray for Jon, his family and friends, and the entire law enforcement community."

Officials said Samuelson encountered the suspected gunman around 6:45 a.m. near Westville and brought him to the hospital at the man’s request. While at the hospital, the deputy learned the man may have been connected to an earlier "criminal incident" in Illinois, state police said.

Samuelson went back inside the emergency room, where an altercation broke out between the deputy and the suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Samuelson three times, according to police.

No other staff or visitors were injured in the shooting.

The suspect was later identified as Sharod Grafton Jr., of Chicago. The 22-year-old was arrested in the woods near the hospital after the shooting. Police found a handgun they believe was used in the shooting.