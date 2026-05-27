Indiana deputy shot at hospital makes ‘significant strides’ in recovery, sheriff says

The Brief The La Porte County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and seriously wounded last week is making "significant strides" in his recovery. Deputy Jon Samuelson was shot at a hospital after transporting a suspect there. He underwent eight hours of successful surgery after being shot and remains in critical, but stable, condition.



The Indiana deputy who was shot and seriously wounded at a hospital in Michigan City last week is making "significant strides" in his recovery, police said.

What we know:

Deputy Jon Samuelson, a 12-year veteran of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, is still in critical, but stable, condition as he recovers in an ICU from the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

La Porte County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Samuelson (La Porte County Sheriff's Office)

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page read in part, "Since last Saturday’s initial update, Deputy Samuelson has made significant strides in his recovery. He is communicating with family, friends, and colleagues and remains in good spirits."

The post also said that Samuelson was visited by his K9 partner Bosco, which was "an especially meaningful moment."

"The two were able to spend quality time together inside his ICU room," according to the post.

The backstory:

Samuelson was shot after taking a man to Franciscan Health Michigan City from a disabled car when he was shot, according to the sheriff’s office and Indiana State Police. The deputy was then flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment and underwent about eight hours of successful surgery.

The sheriff’s office also commended the staff at the hospital for "providing Deputy Samuelson with around-the-clock care" and for the "compassion, professionalism, and dedication shown by the surgeons, physicians, nurses, therapists, and support staff who continue to care for him throughout his recovery journey."

Sharod L. Grafton, 22, of Chicago, was later charged with attempted murder and battery against a police officer in connection with the shooting.