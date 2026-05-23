Chicago man charged with shooting Indiana deputy at hospital: police

The Brief Chicago resident Sharod Grafton, 22, has been charged with attempted murder, battery against a police officer, and auto theft after allegedly shooting a La Porte County sheriff’s deputy at a Michigan City hospital. Authorities say Deputy Jon Samuelson brought Grafton to Franciscan Health Michigan City after responding to a disabled vehicle call, and a confrontation later broke out in the emergency room where Grafton allegedly shot the deputy three times. Samuelson underwent an eight-hour surgery and remains in critical condition, while police arrested Grafton nearby and recovered the handgun allegedly used in the shooting.



A suspect has been charged in the shooting of an Indiana sheriff's deputy at a hospital in Michigan City on Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Sharod L. Grafton, 22, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of battery against a police officer, and one felony count of author theft.

Police arrested Grafton in the woods near Franciscan Health Michigan City after the shooting. Officers also found a handgun Grafton had used, according to Indiana State Police.

The backstory:

La Porte County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Samuelson was shot at Franciscan Health Michigan City after transporting a man to the hospital from a disabled vehicle call near State Road 2 and 900 West in La Porte County, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police.

Officials said Samuelson encountered the driver around 6:45 a.m. near Westville and brought the man to the hospital at the man’s request. While at the hospital, the deputy learned the man may have been connected to an earlier "criminal incident" in Illinois, according to state police.

RELATED: Indiana deputy shot at hospital undergoes successful 8 hour-surgery, remains critical

Pictured is 22-year-old Sharod Grafton Jr., of Chicago. (Indiana State Police)

Police said Samuelson went back inside the emergency room, where an altercation broke out between the deputy and the suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Samuelson three times.

Samuelson, who has been with the sheriff's office for 12 years, was first taken from the hospital and later airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for emergency treatment. Authorities said he remains in critical condition.

Samuelson's grandfather served as Chief of Police in La Porte and his father is a retired Michigan City police officer.

What's next:

Samuelson underwent a successful eight-hour surgery, but remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Grafton's next court appearance has not been announced yet.