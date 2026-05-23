Chicago man charged with shooting Indiana deputy at hospital: police
INDIANA - A suspect has been charged in the shooting of an Indiana sheriff's deputy at a hospital in Michigan City on Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.
Sharod L. Grafton, 22, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of battery against a police officer, and one felony count of author theft.
Police arrested Grafton in the woods near Franciscan Health Michigan City after the shooting. Officers also found a handgun Grafton had used, according to Indiana State Police.
The backstory:
La Porte County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Samuelson was shot at Franciscan Health Michigan City after transporting a man to the hospital from a disabled vehicle call near State Road 2 and 900 West in La Porte County, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police.
Officials said Samuelson encountered the driver around 6:45 a.m. near Westville and brought the man to the hospital at the man’s request. While at the hospital, the deputy learned the man may have been connected to an earlier "criminal incident" in Illinois, according to state police.
RELATED: Indiana deputy shot at hospital undergoes successful 8 hour-surgery, remains critical
Pictured is 22-year-old Sharod Grafton Jr., of Chicago. (Indiana State Police)
Police said Samuelson went back inside the emergency room, where an altercation broke out between the deputy and the suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Samuelson three times.
Samuelson, who has been with the sheriff's office for 12 years, was first taken from the hospital and later airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for emergency treatment. Authorities said he remains in critical condition.
Samuelson's grandfather served as Chief of Police in La Porte and his father is a retired Michigan City police officer.
What's next:
Samuelson underwent a successful eight-hour surgery, but remains in critical condition, authorities said.
Grafton's next court appearance has not been announced yet.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Indiana State Police and previous Fox Chicago reporting.