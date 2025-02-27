Indiana deputy's fatal shooting of Trump-pardoned man during traffic stop ruled justified

The Brief An Indiana sheriff’s deputy fatally shot 42-year-old Matthew Huttle during a traffic stop on Jan. 26. Authorities have deemed the shooting legally justified. Huttle, who was pardoned by President Trump in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, attempted to flee and reach for a firearm during the traffic stop, prompting the deputy to use deadly force. Investigators found a loaded handgun in Huttle’s vehicle, and the case was reviewed by the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, which concluded the deputy’s actions were justified. No charges will be filed.



The fatal shooting of a Hobart man by an Indiana sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop last month has been ruled "legally justified," authorities announced Thursday.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Matthew Huttle, died at the scene. Huttle was pardoned just days earlier by President Donald Trump for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Officer-Involved Shooting Deemed Justified

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 4:21 p.m. on Jan. 26 during a traffic stop on State Road 14 in Jasper County.

Authorities said Huttle was pulled over for speeding—driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone—and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was also classified as a "habitual traffic violator," a felony charge, prosecutors said.

After being informed of his arrest, Huttle fled to his vehicle, got into the driver’s seat, and was believed to be reaching for a weapon, according to Indiana State Police. A struggle ensued when the deputy tried to apprehend him.

During the struggle, the deputy saw Huttle raise a firearm while saying, "I’m shooting myself."

The deputy, fearing for his safety, shot Huttle multiple times. The deputy then retreated to his vehicle and waited for backup, prosecutors said.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Huttle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation Findings:

Investigators recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition from Huttle’s vehicle. Dashcam footage also showed him raising an object while inside the vehicle.

Indiana State Police presented the case to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 26 for independent review.

Based on the evidence and statutory authority, prosecutors determined the deputy was legally justified in using deadly force.

What they're saying:

"Probable cause existed to arrest Huttle for a felony. Despite lawful commands, Huttle attempted to reach for a firearm, posing an imminent threat to the deputy's safety. Given these facts, the deputy's actions were legally justified under Indiana law," said Deputy Prosecutor Chris Vawter.

What's next:

The investigation has been closed and no charges will be filed.

