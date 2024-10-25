Indiana gubernatorial showdown: Braun, McCormick clash on key issues

The Brief Gubernatorial race: Jennifer McCormick, a former Republican superintendent, is running as a Democrat against Republican Senator Mike Braun in a closely-contested Indiana gubernatorial race, with polls showing a dead heat. Key issues: Major topics include abortion, with a push for looser restrictions, and gun laws, where McCormick advocates for an assault weapons ban, while Braun supports maintaining current laws. Economic development focus: Both candidates emphasize the need for economic development and education in struggling northwest Indiana towns, with a commitment to local resource targeting and smart fiscal management.



It's been nearly two decades since a Democratic governor served in deep red Indiana, but could that change this year?

FOX 32's Paris Schutz has more on one of the hottest gubernatorial races in the country – right next door to Chicago.

Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick is the state’s former Republican superintendent of public instruction. She is now running for governor as a Democrat.

Republican candidate, Senator Mike Braun, used to be registered as a Democrat. Welcome to the topsy-turvy tightly contested race for Indiana governor, where polls show a dead heat.

Abortion is a hot topic in the Hoosier State with recent polling suggesting a majority of residents want looser restrictions on abortion. Right now, it is illegal with exceptions for rape and incest.

"I trust the standards set by Roe that lasted 50 years, so I favor returning to those standards," McCormick said. "My opponent said we didn't go far enough. He wants to carve out exceptions for rape and incest."

"That's absolutely a misstatement," Braun said. "The fact is, our state legislature took a long time and talked to people crafting (the abortion) bill. It's passed muster from the courts. It seems to be working."

Another issue – guns. A large percentage of guns found in Chicago crime scenes come from Indiana.

McCormick favors a ban on assault weapons and a rollback of the state's permitless carry law.

"I have a gun and I am a believer in the Second Amendment, but I am a believer in common sense. There are things that can be done," McCormick said.

Braun said the state’s gun laws should stay put.

"I am not interested in changing any laws except for maybe improving the red flag law that we've got."

Both candidates said they will prioritize economic development and education in northwest Indiana towns like Gary, Hammond, and Whiting that have struggled with disinvestment, unemployment, and crime for decades.

"I view it as a diamond in the rough, it's got huge upside potential and I've already spent a lot of time in the area to make sure its potential is realized," Braun said.

"We need to work with the local levels, target our resources for economic development, but also healthcare and education and making sure we’re really smart fiscally," McCormick said.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater is also running.