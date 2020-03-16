Indiana joins Illinois in closing bars, restaurants for 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Indiana restaurants, bars and nightclubs are being required to close their doors to in-person patrons through the end of March to combat the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday.

Businesses will still be able to provide take-out or delivery services for the remaining two weeks of the month.

Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, will remain open, according to the news release. Indiana has 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, officials said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a similar order for bars and restaurants in Illinois on Sunday.