Indiana lawmakers move forward on Bears stadium proposal

The Brief Indiana lawmakers advanced legislation to create a stadium authority aimed at bringing the Chicago Bears to Hammond. Sources say the Wolf Lake site near the Illinois border is the leading location, with Indiana potentially contributing up to $1 billion. Hammond’s mayor said a deal could be announced within weeks, increasing pressure on Illinois lawmakers to act.



Indiana lawmakers advanced plans Thursday aimed at luring the Chicago Bears across state lines.

What we know:

The Indiana Senate approved legislation in committee that would create the Northwest Indiana Stadium Commission, an entity tasked with financing and building a new stadium for the Bears. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said the proposed site would be located in Hammond.

Site surveyors were seen working on the property, and sources confirmed they were conducting work on behalf of the Bears.

Sources close to the team said the Wolf Lake site has emerged as the leading option. The lakefront property spans thousands of acres and currently includes a concert pavilion, golf course and driving range.

The site sits just steps from the Chicago border and is about 22 miles from downtown Chicago. Indiana officials have indicated the state could contribute up to $1 billion toward construction of the stadium, which would be owned by the state.

McDermott said the Wolf Lake location offers several advantages compared with the Bears’ proposed site in Arlington Heights.

"For the Bears as a business, it gives them all the advantages of being an Indiana business. Lower liability rates for your employees. I mean obviously a better business environment in general. We have a surplus as a state, so I imagine our state would be able to offer more than Illinois is willing to offer because it seems like Illinois is sort of digging in against the Bears, which is shocking to me. I mean, in the Bears fight song is ‘the pride of Illinois’ and it doesn't seem like they're being treated like the pride of Illinois right now," McDermott said.

What's next:

McDermott said a deal could be presented within weeks, increasing pressure on Illinois lawmakers to act on legislation that would allow negotiations over tax rates with local communities.