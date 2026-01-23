Indiana lawmakers seek answers as NIPSCO customers face rising bills

The Brief Northwest Indiana residents say NIPSCO bills have doubled or tripled, drawing scrutiny from state lawmakers and prompting a regulatory investigation. State Rep. Mike Andrade is pushing legislation for utility relief, while the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission reviews possible billing discrepancies and refunds. Customers report financial strain as protests are planned outside NIPSCO offices in Hammond and Merrillville.



More residents in northwest Indiana say their NIPSCO utility bills have doubled or even tripled in recent weeks, prompting concern from state lawmakers.

What we know:

State Rep. Mike Andrade plans to introduce amendments Monday to a bill aimed at providing utility bill relief for Indiana residents.

NIPSCO told FOX Chicago that higher natural gas bills are due to market demand, weather conditions, and costs associated with maintaining and upgrading infrastructure. Some customers, however, say they believe the utility is prioritizing profits over consumers.

Andrade wrote to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which approves utility rates, asking commissioners to investigate NIPSCO’s billing practices and ensure customers are not being overcharged. He said the commission did not respond when he sent the letter in September.

After several viewers contacted the commission, Andrade said he received a response and is optimistic officials are now paying attention.

"This is about our Hoosiers that we represent and the needs that they have and enough is enough when we're seeing this high cost on utility bills going from hundred dollars to almost a thousand. You've probably seen it, Bret, yourself. People are reaching out to you as well. It's out of control. We need to do something about it to ensure that we have affordability for our Hoosiers," Andrade said.

FOX Chicago has reached out to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission but has not yet received a response.

The commission has a pending case investigating alleged billing discrepancies involving NIPSCO, including how they affect company revenue and rates and whether customers should receive refunds.

Terri Logan, of Hamlet, Indiana, said her NIPSCO bills rose from about $107 in December 2024 to nearly $274 last month.

"It's just getting harder and harder to pay every month. We are retired and our bills are about $458 a month, which is more than doubled from last November and December. And we're having to dip into our savings just to try to keep our lights and our utilities on. And we keep our thermostat set at 68 degrees so we have lower usage, but our bill is just doubling," Logan said.

What's next:

Meanwhile, northwest Indiana NIPSCO customers are planning protests outside company offices in Hammond and Merrillville.