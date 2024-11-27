Indiana man arrested after fighting trooper, K9 during traffic stop: state police

The Brief An Indiana man was arrested after fighting with a state trooper and K9 during a traffic stop in Gary on Monday. The man, Shelley Cooper, allegedly fled the scene after a struggle and attempted to pull a gun before being apprehended. Cooper faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement, unlawful handgun possession, and cruelty to a law enforcement animal.



A traffic stop for a headlight violation in Gary turned violent Monday when an Indiana man allegedly fought a trooper and K9 before being arrested, authorities said.

Indiana State Trooper Beers stopped a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee near the intersection of Burr Street and 10th Avenue on Nov. 25 for an improper headlight.

The driver, 33-year-old Shelley Cooper, was found to have a suspended license, and the trooper reported smelling burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

State police said a red Solo cup containing an alcoholic beverage was also seen in the vehicle’s center console.

When Trooper Beers asked Cooper to step out for field sobriety tests, Cooper allegedly refused to cooperate during a pat-down, leading to a struggle.

Cooper pulled away and fled, reportedly attempting to draw a gun from his waistband before dropping it and continuing to run, authorities said.

Cooper was eventually subdued after being bitten by K9 Zero and tasered by Beers. Police said Cooper laid on top of the dog in an attempt to injure it.

Pictured is K9 Zero with Indiana State Police.

As the result of being tasered, Cooper sustained minor facial injuries.

After being checked by EMS and transported to Northlake Hospital for treatment, Cooper was then transported to the Lake County Jail on the following charges:

Resisting law enforcement- defendant draws a weapon- Level 6 felony (2 counts)

Resisting law enforcement- Class A misdemeanor

Unlawful carrying of a handgun- Class A misdemeanor

Cruelty to a law enforcement animal- Class A misdemeanor

Driving while suspended prior conviction- Class A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana- Class B misdemeanor

State police said Cooper is also a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.