Indiana man charged in connection to death of 2-year-old boy

article

An Indiana man has been charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy.

Kyle Reyna, 32, of Portage, has been arrested for neglect of a dependent, resulting in injury or death, and placing the dependent in a situation that endangers their life or health — resulting in injury or death.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The boy was pronounced dead on Monday at 6 p.m.

The case remains under investigation, and police were unable to provide more information at this time.