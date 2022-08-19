Indiana Dunes State Park closed to swimming beginning Saturday

If you're trying to find a way to cool off this weekend in Northwest Indiana, you may need to look for a location other than Indiana Dunes State Park.

Beginning Saturday, the beach will be closed to swimming due to a lack of available lifeguards, park officials announced Friday.

The swimming ban will be in effect until further notice, officials said.

Guests will still be permitted to enjoy the beach and wade up to waist-deep waters, but Indiana Conservation Officers and park staff will be on hand to make sure visitors don't swim or venture deeper into Lake Michigan.

A public beach seen through a metal grid at Indiana Dunes State Park. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Park officials encouraged guests who are planning a visit during the last weekend of August or Labor Day weekend to monitor the Indiana Dunes State Park Facebook page for updates on beach status.

Swimming at the beach is only permitted while lifeguards are on duty due to frequently changing conditions and dangerous rip currents along the shoreline.

For more information, visit the Indiana Dunes State Park's website.