Italian Americans host ceremony honoring all veterans at park in Little Village

Dozens of veterans and their families gathered on Sunday in Chicago's Little Village for a ceremony coordinated by the Italian American community.

"We celebrate and remember under one flag, and remember our African American, Jewish American, Latin American, Asian American, European American and all other heroes, and their bravery, dedication and courage is shared by all ethnicities and religions," said Ron Onesti, Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans president.

The ceremony was held at the veterans monument at Arrigo Park.

