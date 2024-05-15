Jazariah Ridley: Chicago girl, 15, missing from LeClaire Courts

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jazariah Ridley was last seen on May 12 in the 4400 block of S. Leamington Avenue, according to police. She was wearing a pink skull cap, camo pants, white Nike shoes, and a gray backpack.

Ridley is described as a Black girl, with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-856-3121.