Itasca man had 74 child pornography videos on his cellphone, prosecutors say

An Itasca man who was allegedly found with 74 videos of child pornography on his cellphone will remain locked up through his trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

'Disgusting images'

The backstory:

On Christmas Eve 2024, law enforcement in DuPage County received information about the possible spread and possession of child pornography files.

Days later, on Dec. 30, authorities were again alerted to the possible spread and possession of nine child porn files.

An investigation by Itasca police led detectives to an IP address allegedly owned by James Napravnik. Police then obtained a search warrant and on May 2, 2025, detectives executed it at his home.

Police discovered 74 videos of child pornography on Napravnik's mobile device, prosecutors said. He allegedly sent child porn videos through an online messaging app.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin reiterated that child pornography is not a victimless crime.

"Each one of these disgusting images represents yet another victim of child pornography. The charges filed against Mr. Napravnik and Judge Panoushis’ order to detain him pre-trial sends the strong message that DuPage County has zero tolerance for this type of behavior and will aggressively pursue anyone suspected in engaging in such," Berlin said.

What's next:

Napravnik, 19, was charged with six counts of dissemination of child pornography (Class X Felony) and five counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2 Felony).

He will remain detained pending trial and is due back in court on June 2.