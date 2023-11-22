Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio looking for next 'Karate Kid' star

article

A search is on to find the next star of one of the most popular movie franchises.

Actors Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are teaming up to create a new "Karate Kid" movie and are launching a global casting call for the martial arts hero lead role.

The duo made the announcement on YouTube Tuesday and encouraged applicants to share their information and skills at karatekidcasting.com .

Details of the new film are unknown, but the new "Karate Kid" film will tell the story of a teen from China in the U.S., led by a tough but wise mentor, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

Variety reports Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso, whom he played in the original "Karate Kid" movies that began in 1984 and returned for the Netflix hit series "Cobra Kai."

Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio in a scene from the film 'The Karate Kid', 1984. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

And Chan is set to return for the role of Mr. Han, a kung fu master inspired by the character Mr.Miyagi, from the 2010 film, Variety noted.

The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle and is set to premiere on Dec. 13, 2024.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





