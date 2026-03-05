Attempted murder charge filed against Chicago woman in South Side shooting

article

The Brief A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a January shooting that left another woman critically wounded in Park Manor. Police say 21-year-old Amiyah Fort shot the victim in the stomach on East 71st Street and was arrested Wednesday in Chatham. Fort faces a felony count of attempted first-degree murder and is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.



A Chicago woman was charged in connection with a January shooting that left another woman wounded in the Park Manor neighborhood.

What we know:

Amiyah Fort, 21, shot another 21-year-old woman in the stomach on Jan. 29 in the first block of East 71st Street, according to police. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Fort was arrested Wednesday morning near 82nd Street and Ellis Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. She was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Fort has been arrested twice in Chicago since 2022. Her latest charge came in May 2023 for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon inside a vehicle.

What's next:

Fort has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.