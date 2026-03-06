Check your numbers! Winning $500K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Chicago suburb

The Brief A $500,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in Lakemoor for Thursday evening’s drawing. The winning numbers were 10, 15, 22, 35 and 44; more than 33,000 tickets won prizes totaling nearly $600,000. Winners have one year to claim their prize; the selling store receives a $5,000 bonus.



If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket, check your numbers!

Illinois Lottery officials announced a $500,000 jackpot winner from Thursday evening’s drawing.

What we know:

The winning numbers were 10, 15, 22, 35 and 44, according to lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Woodman’s Food Market in Lakemoor.

The store will receive a 1% bonus of the prize amount, or $5,000.

More than 33,000 winning tickets were sold in Thursday’s drawing, awarding nearly $600,000 in total prizes, officials said.

Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Officials encourage winners to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim it.

What's next:

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Jackpots start at $100,000.

Tickets can be purchased in stores, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.