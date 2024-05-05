1 killed, another wounded after vehicle crash at South Side intersection

A person was killed in a vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side early Sunday.

Around 1:12 a.m., authorities were called to the 9500 Block of South Paxton for a fatal traffic crash.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a silver sedan struck a red SUV at an intersection.

The silver sedan was carrying two unidentified males.

The driver of the sedan sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male passenger was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. His current condition remains unknown.

The red SUV was occupied by three adults, who all declined medical attention.

No citations have been issued, and the investigation is being handled by Area Two Detectives.