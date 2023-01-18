Jennifer Brown: Missing Montgomery County mother found dead after weeks-long search

The body of a missing Montgomery County mother was found partially buried Wednesday a short distance away from where she was reported missing two weeks ago, officials said.

District Attorney Kevin Steele told reports the body of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown was found in Royersford following an "intensive investigation" that started in nearby Limerick Township.

Brown, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. She was last seen the previous day at her home in Limerick by some described by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office as a "friend and business associate."

Brown's vehicle was later found parked outside her house on Stratford Court with her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside. Her personal cellphone was not found, but investigators say it has been out of communication since the morning of Jan. 4.

Brown, a mother of two, is described by police as 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Since her disappearance family and friends have scoured areas around Limerick and offered a $15k reward for information on Brown's whereabouts.

About two weeks after her disappearance, Steele reported that Brown's body was found partially buried in Royersford. A large group of investigators wearing white jumpsuits were spotted Wednesday afternoon in a grassy area behind a warehouse in Royersford.