Jennifer Lopez and Shakira light up Super Bowl LIV halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave Super Bowl attendees and viewers across the country a halftime show for the ages.

Shakira started the festivities with a parade of dancers clad in bright dresses.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Singer Bad Bunny even joined in on the fun.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Shakira gave a medley of her well-known hits and jumped into the crowd during a rendition of "Hips Don't Lie" before Jennifer Lopez took the stage. Lopez would perform a medley of her classic hits.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The two singers would then perform a fiery duet together to the delight of Super Bowl attendees.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez, Lopez's fiance, shared footage of him joining in on the fun.

The show dazzled viewers, with some pointing out a meme-worthy moment from Shakira.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.