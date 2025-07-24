Jewel-Osco recalls several items sold from deli in Illinois, Indiana

The Brief Jewel-Osco is recalling tuna salad products in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa due to possible Listeria contamination from breadcrumbs supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods. No illnesses have been reported, but the bacteria can pose serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups. Customers are advised to return the products for a refund and thoroughly clean any surfaces they may have touched.



Jewel-Osco is recalling food items at its stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa due to potential contamination.

Jewel-Osco food recall

What we know:

The voluntary recall stems from supplier Reser’s Fine Foods, which found Listeria in breadcrumbs used in its tuna salad, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

While no illnesses have been reported, Listeria can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. It may also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

What you can do:

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled products and to return them to the store for a full refund or dispose of them safely.

The FDA recommends thorough cleaning of surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the products, as Listeria can survive at refrigerator temperatures and spread easily.

Customers with questions can contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST.

Read more about the recall and see a list of the impacted products here.