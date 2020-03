article

A jewelry store was burglarized Tuesday in Goose Island on the North Side.

About 1:50 a.m. five males broke into an empty store front in the 1400 block of North Halsted Street, Chicago police said. They then cut a hole in the drywall to break into the jewelry store next door and stole jewelry.

The group was last seen running west on Blackhawk Street, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.