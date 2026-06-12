Missing Frankfort boy with special needs found safe, police say

The Brief An 11-year-old boy with special needs was reported missing Thursday evening in Frankfort. Search and rescue teams, first responders and community volunteers searched throughout the night and have continued efforts Friday. Police are asking residents to review surveillance video and report any information immediately.



A child with special needs who went missing Thursday evening in Chicago's southwest suburbs has been located, according to police.

What we know:

Police said 11-year-old Joey was last seen at about 6 p.m. in the 10400 block of Brookridge Creek Drive in Frankfort.

Joey had left his home on foot and was wearing a tie-dye shirt.

Search and rescue teams, along with first responders and K9s, searched throughout the night and continued organized search efforts Friday with additional resources deployed across the area.

Around 7 a.m., police reported that Joey "had been found and is safe."

No further information was immediately available.

What they're saying:

During the search, police urged community members who were assisting to use caution, asking volunteers to be mindful of traffic and potentially hazardous ground conditions caused by recent storms. Searchers were also reminded to respect private property.

Police had also asked residents to check security camera footage that may help investigators determine Joey's whereabouts.

"We cannot adequately express our gratitude for the overwhelming support from our community volunteers, as well as the first responders and search and rescue organizations that assisted throughout the night. Your dedication and willingness to help have been invaluable. We will continue to provide updates regarding specific needs and developments in the search, including when Joey is located," the Frankfort Police Department said in a Facebook post.

What's next:

Police said they would be releasing more information soon about the successful search for Joey.