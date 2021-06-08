Johnny Depp turns 58: Stream these free films featuring the actor

The literal acting chameleon, Johnny Depp, turns 58 on June 9.

Depp has starred in nearly 100 movies and he’s been able to transform into characters that have become cult favorites like Edward Scissorhands, Captain Jack Sparrow and the always beloved Wade Walker.

To mark the birth of an actor who has brought countless hours of entertainment via the silver screen, watch Tubi’s titles featuring Depp free-to-stream.

FILE - Johnny Depp attends the "Crock of Gold: A few Rounds with Shane McGowan" premiere during the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on Oct. 2, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Blow (2001): Starring Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths, Paul Reubens and Cliff Curtis

"The riveting story of the rise and fall of an average American, who got rich and lived high as the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar’s right-hand man"

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005): Starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman and Paul Whitehouse

"Based on a 19th Century Russian folktale, a groom-to-be inadvertently ushers a dead woman from the grave who is convinced that she is his bride."

The Ninth Gate (2000): Starring Johnny Depp, Lena Olin and Frank Langella

"A rare-book dealer acquires a demonic manuscript, leading to a series of terrifying supernatural occurrences as he uncovers the truth about the book."

Transcendence (2014): Starring Johnny Depp, Morgan Freeman, Rebecca Hall, Kate Mara, Cillian Murphy, Cole Hauser and Paul Bettany

"After a scientific trailblazer is assassinated by an anti-technology radical, his consciousness is brought back in a powerful form."

21 Jump Street (1991) (Seasons 1-5): Starring Johnny Depp, Holly Robinson Pete, Dustin Nguyen, Peter DeLuise and Steven Williams

"When crime escalates at an LA high school, the police force sends four young-looking officers back to the classroom to work undercover."

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin' Down a Dream (2007): Starring Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Bob Dylan, Johnny Depp, Jackson Browne and Dave Grohl

"One of the most definitive documentaries made about rock and roll icons Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and their 30-year connection to music fans."

Sunset Strip (2013): Starring Slash, Johnny Depp, Keanu Reeves, Mickey Rourke and Sharon Stone

"As iconic as the celebrities who have partied there, Los Angeles' most infamous street has a fascinating history in popular culture."

Brothers in Arms: The Making of Platoon (2018): Starring Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen, Willem Dafoe, Tom Berenger and Keith David

"The cast of the Oscar-winning Vietnam War film "Platoon" talk about making the film under director Oliver Stone’s hyper-realistic drills and realism."

Cannes Man (1997): Starring François Petit, Seymore Cassel, Francesco Quinn, Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro and John Malkovich "Set during the world's most celebrated film festival, a New York cabbie becomes the pawn in a bet between two pretentious film industry executives."

