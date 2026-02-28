Johnson celebrates new affordable homes in Back of the Yards

The Brief Two new homes were built on vacant lots in Back of the Yards. The Resurrection Project plans to build 28 homes this year. The homes are sold below construction cost with city and state support.



Mayor Brandon Johnson took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Back of the Yards neighborhood to celebrate the construction of two new homes.

What we know:

The homes, built on previously vacant lots in the 5000 block of South Aberdeen, are part of a city and private partnership known as "The Resurrection Project." The initiative aims to build 28 new homes this year for low-income families.

As the program expands, leaders hope to build 2,000 new homes on empty lots across Chicago’s South and West sides.

"Converting these lots - these vacant lots - into 28 news homes, we are not only making use of unused land, but we are making neighborhoods safer," Johnson said. "We are attracting the economy and expanding opportunities for affordable home ownership."

Each home costs about $500,000 to build but is being sold for $315,000 with the help of city and state assistance.