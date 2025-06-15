Joliet head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt, police say

A head-on crash in southwest suburban Joliet on Saturday evening left one person dead and two others critically injured.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Black Road and Magnolia Drive on the city’s West Side, according to the Joliet Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene just before 7 p.m.

A Buick Regal, driven by a 57-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Black Road approaching Magnolia Drive.

Investigators believe the car veered left into an eastbound lane of Black Road and hit a Buick Encore driven by a 68-year-old woman head-on. The crash caused the Regal to hit a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 26-year-old man who was also traveling eastbound on Black Road.

The 57-year-old driver of the Regal was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died.

The driver and a 69-year-old female passenger of the Encore were also taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Joliet police are investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

The 57-year-old has not been identified. The Will County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

It was unclear why the Regal veered into oncoming traffic.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.