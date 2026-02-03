Wisconsin woman hit two people with vehicle, later attacked man with knife in Chicago suburb: police

The Brief Two people were struck by a vehicle in a Gurnee parking lot on Monday. Police say the same driver later confronted a man with a large butcher knife nearby. A 25-year-old woman from Wisconsin was taken into custody; charges are pending.



A Wisconsin woman was arrested Monday in Chicago's north suburbs after police say she hit two people with her vehicle, fled the scene, and then attacked another man with a large butcher knife.

What we know:

The separate incidents began shortly after 10 a.m. in the 6100 block of Grand Avenue in Gurnee.

Police said a vehicle drove through a parking lot aisle and struck a 79-year-old man who was standing near his vehicle. The same vehicle then hit a second person, a 60-year-old woman, before leaving the lot.

The 79-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital. The 60-year-old woman was taken to Lake Forest Hospital with an ankle injury.

Using witness accounts and security video, officers identified the type of vehicle involved and began searching nearby.

Not long after, an officer spotted a disturbance in the 6400 block of Grand Avenue involving a man and a woman. Police ordered them to separate, and the woman allegedly moved aggressively toward an officer and was tased. She was then taken into custody.

Investigators determined the woman was the driver who struck the pedestrians. She was identified as a 25-year-old from Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Police said that after leaving the first crime scene, the woman entered another parking lot and approached a man sitting in his vehicle. She allegedly used a large butcher knife to strike the vehicle’s window and slash a tire. When the man got out of his car, a struggle ensued.

The man suffered cuts to his hands but was able to take the knife away and hold the woman until officers arrived.

"All involved incidents appear to be connected and appear to be random acts of violence. There is no ongoing threat to the public related to these events," Gurnee PD said in a press release.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman’s name or said what charges she may face.

What's next:

Police said charges are pending, and more information will be released as it becomes available.