Joliet police arrest 2 suspects after armed robbery attempt prompts shelter in place order

Joliet police have arrested two teens in connection with an attempted armed robbery that occurred late Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Silver Leaf Drive.

A 17-year-old boy approached two 17-year-old girls who were in a parked Pontiac Grand Am. He stood at the passenger side of the vehicle, pressed a handgun against the passenger’s neck, and demanded her purse, police said.

He then grabbed the passenger's purse and the car keys from the driver before a struggle ensued, authorities said.

The driver was able to retrieve the car keys from the suspect but during the struggle, the suspect fired a single round from the handgun, striking the driver's side door, police said.

Both victims chased the suspect as he fled eastbound through the neighborhood. He was last seen near a home in the 500 block of Silver Falls Street, according to JPD.

The home was searched by police and a shelter-in-place was issued for residents in the area. Troy Heritage School was also notified.

After officers weren't able to locate the suspect in the home, the shelter in place was lifted. No injuries were reported.

A short time later, police located and arrested the armed suspect and a second suspect, also a 17-year-old boy. Their charges are still pending.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.